Girl Scout troop collects canned goods for Frisco food pantry

Some local Girl Scouts are helping to feed people in need.

Troop 3510 in Frisco organized a no-contact food drive.

They hoped to collect 1,000 canned or boxed food products. Donations went to the Frisco Family Food Pantry.

The girls said they wanted to do something for the community.

“Just letting the kids know that yeah, there are different girls around that are in need of food and that’s why it’s important that we give back when we can,” said Nikki Flaming, the leader of Troop 3510.

Troop leaders said the girls are just some of the scouts trying to help those in need during the pandemic.