Girl killed in Melissa after being hit by car

The Brief A juvenile girl was hit by a car and killed in Melissa on Wednesday. She died despite rescue efforts. Melissa officials called her death a tragic accident.



A young girl died after being hit by a car on Wednesday in the Collin County city of Melissa.

Melissa officials said it happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Sam Rayburn Highway and Liberty Way.

A juvenile female was struck by a sedan and became trapped underneath it.

Despite rescue efforts, she died from her injuries.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family and loved ones during this difficult time. We encourage drivers and pedestrians to stay alert and considerate when sharing the roads, particularly in high-traffic areas," city officials said in a statement.

The victim’s name and age were not released.

Melissa police are reportedly investigating the crash.

There’s no word on if the driver will face charges.