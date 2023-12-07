Family of girl abandoned at Dallas hospital located, Texas DFPS says

The family of a 6-year-old girl who was abandoned at Balyor Medical Center on Monday has been located.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services say they know the identity of the little girl, who they previously only knew as Alejandra, and that they are now in contact with her relatives.

The 6-year-old is still in CPS care while DFPS looks into options for placing her with family members.

"We’re grateful for the public’s help locating Alejandra’s family," said a spokesperson for DFPS in a statement.

A court hearing in her case is scheduled for Dec. 14.

The girl smiled in a photo that was taken after she was left by herself at Baylor Medical Center's ER.

Dallas Police, Baylor UMC Police and others are investigating.