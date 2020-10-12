Genevieve Collins undergoes emergency surgery, debate canceled
article
DALLAS - A debate over a hotly contested United States House seat is off because of an illness.
Republican candidate Genevieve Collins had complications and a second surgery after an appendectomy last weekend.
Her campaign said she is expected to make a full recovery.
But, Monday night’s planned debate with first-term Democrat Collin Allred was canceled.
Both candidates hope to represent U.S. House District 32 in Northeast Dallas County and parts of southern Collin County.
The debate may be rescheduled.