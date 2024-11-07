Dallas County sheriffs release video of truck involved in I-35 deadly hit-and-run

The Brief The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the hit-and-run death of Gene Gathright Jr. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Sunday as he stood outside his disabled car on I-35 West and 8th Street near North Oak Cliff. Investigators released video of a green Ford F-150 pickup truck they believe was involved in the crash. It may have damage to the passenger side mirror.



The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone can come forward with information that will help them solve a deadly hit-and-run case.

The sheriff's office released new surveillance video on Thursday showing a green F-150 pickup truck they believe was involved in the crash.

That crash killed 27-year-old Gene Gathright Jr. as he stood outside his car early Sunday morning.

Gene Gathright Sr. called his son every Sunday. But this past Sunday, Gathright Jr. Did not answer his phone. The 27-year-old’s father says it was unusual.

He never gave me a call back," he said. "So Monday came around, and I just picked up the phone, and I was about to dial his number. Sheriffs knocked on my door, and he gave me the bad news."

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says Gathright Jr. was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on northbound I-35 at 8th Street just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Gathright Jr.’s vehicle was disabled in the right lane, and he was outside it when police say someone struck him.

Sheriffs believe the green Ford F-150 that hit him may have damage to the passenger side mirror.

Gathright Sr. says his son worked at a nightclub on weekends and had been having consistent trouble with his Kia sedan.

FOX 4 scene video appears to show the front right tire blown out.

Gathright Sr. says his son leaves behind a daughter and was coming into his own as an adult.

"The fact that he was taken at that transition from a young man to a man, and it was right there in front of my face, and I was so proud of him," he said.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has dash camera video in that area of I-35 and Eighth Street from 4:45 a.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday to review it and give them a call.