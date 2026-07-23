Gaylord Texan’s 2026 ice! exhibit to feature Harry Potter

The Brief The theme for this year's ice! display at the Gaylord Texan is Harry Potter. The resort will feature hand-carved ice sculptures from the mythical movie franchise, which turns 25 this year. Ice! opens on Nov. 13 and runs through Jan. 3.



It may be in the triple digits right now, but the Gaylord Texan is already planning for its single-digit ice! exhibit. It has a new theme for 2026.

Gaylord Texan ice!

What's new:

For the 2026 season, the Gaylord Texan Resort is turning into Hogsmeade, Diagon Alley, and more from the mythical world of Harry Potter. Perhaps there will be a patronus or two and a nod to the Quidditch World Cup.

It’s the perfect theme for this year, as the iconic movie franchise turns 25 years old just days before ice! opens to muggles and wizards alike.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Gaylord Texan ice!

What we know:

Each year, the Grapevine resort brings in Chinese artisans who spend thousands of hours carving 2 million pounds of ice into classic characters and scenes from movies.

The temperature inside the exhibit stays at a frigid 9 degrees. Guests are given complimentary parkas to wear as they walk around the frozen sculptures, but knit hats, scarves, gloves, and even hard warmers are a good idea.

This year’s exhibit opens on Nov. 13 and runs through Jan. 3.

Other holiday activities at the Gaylord Texan include ice tubing, snowball building, ice skating, gingerbread decorating, and photos with the big guy himself.