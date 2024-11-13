Gaylord Texan ICE! exhibit returns with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer theme

The Brief The widely-known ICE! exhibit at the Gaylord Texan Resort will open to the public on Friday. The theme this year is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The attraction features two million pounds of carved ice. It will run through January 5.



ICE! is back this week at the Gaylord Texan with a new theme this year: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Utilizing two million pounds of carved ice, Santa’s protege and a slew of Christmas characters and holiday friends have come to life.

The Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine opens its annual winter wonderland ice sculpture attraction on Friday.

"A lot of work goes into this," said Gaylor Texan Public Relations Director Martha Neibling. "The first thing we do is bring 40 master ice carvers across the globe from China, and they build this 17,000 square-foot exhibit, and we turn the temperature down to nine degrees."

The finishing touches are underway on a Christmas village that began to take shape in October. "I

"It really is chilly. I tell people when they come to make sure they’re dressing for cold weather. Your gloves, your hat, and a jacket and shoes," Neibling said. "When we sell our tickets, we know how many are coming in. You might have a couple hundred people in the same time, but we do it kind of like showtimes. So that way, we’re helping with the flow."

It’s the twentieth year the resort has offered the ice attraction.

The attraction will continue through January 5.