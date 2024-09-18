Gator, chicken parts shut down lanes of I-635, police say

article

Lanes of I-635 in Balch Springs had to be closed on Wednesday evening because animal parts fell onto the highway.

The lanes from southbound I-635 toward I-20 westbound before the Highway 175 ramp are expected to be closed for several hours.

Balch Springs police say chicken renderings and other animal parts, including alligator parts, were left on the highway after a driver lost their load.

Police did not give details about the vehicle that was carrying the animal parts.

Warning: Photos in the gallery are graphic and unedited.