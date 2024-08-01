Gateway Church parts ways with longtime elder

Southlake-based Gateway Church says it has parted ways with a founding elder amid sexual assault allegations against its now former pastor Robert Morris.

Steve Dulin was an elder and executive pastor for the Gateway Kingdom Business Ministry.

Gateway says the church met with Dulin earlier this week. After the meeting, the church decided to "go in a different direction" with his position as a church elder and staff member.

Related article

The church says his departure is not related to an outside investigation it ordered in the wake of Morris's departure.

"Steve has served Gateway Church for many years in various roles. We love Steve, his wife Melody, and their family, and sincerely thank them for investing their lives here at Gateway Church. As a family, they have faithfully served our congregation and our community through the years," said the church in a statement shared with FOX 4.

Dulin was one of three elders who volunteered to take a temporary leave of absence during the outside investigation into the claims against Morris.

A woman, who claimed Morris sexually abused her when she was just 12 years old, said she told the church about the accusations in 2005.

Pastor James Morris, Robert Morris' son, also volunteered to take a leave of absence before stepping down earlier this month.

