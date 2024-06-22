Protesters gather outside Gateway Church service Saturday amid abuse claims

Leadership at Gateway Church in Southlake held a service on Saturdayamid allegations that its founder sexually assaulted a young girl back in the 1980s.

Senior Pastor Robert Morris resigned this week after accusations against him surfaced.

Robert Morris

Accuser Cindy Clemishire says Morris sexually abused her starting when she was just 12 years old.

Clemishire says she tried to tell church leaders about it more than once.

Tra Willbanks

On Saturday, Elder Tra Willbanks emotionally opened up the service, saying he and his family were unaware of what was happening.

"As a father, what has happened is extremely disturbing and I am experiencing a wide range of emotions, like you," he said.

Willbanks says he was devastated to hear of the allegations made against Morris.

"Abuse in any form cannot be tolerated. We as elders have the responsibility to do whatever it takes to learn the truth. And I want you to know, as your elders, we are deeply committed to walking in integrity and finding the truth," Willbanks said.

Church leadership says it has hired an independent outside law firm to investigate the claims against Morris.

Outside of the church on Saturday, a group of about a dozen people protested.

The protesters carried signs with sayings like "Justice 4 Cindy," "She was 12," and "They Knew."

The Gateway Church told the Christian Post that after the allegations were brought to light 35 years ago, Morris stepped away from ministry for two years to receive counseling.

The church says they were unaware that the person he told them about was only 12 at the time of the abuse.

Morris is not facing charges in connection to the accusations.