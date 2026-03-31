Gateway Church founder Robert Morris released from Oklahoma jail

The Brief Robert Morris has been released from an Oklahoma jail after serving a six-month sentence for child sex abuse charges. The former megachurch pastor must now register as a sex offender and will remain on probation for a 10-year suspended sentence. The charges follow Morris's admission of guilt regarding the abuse of Cindy Clemishire, which began when she was 12 years old.



Gateway Church founder Robert Morris was released from jail in Oklahoma and is now a free man.

Robert Morris Released

What's new:

Morris served a six-month sentence in the Osage County jail after pleading guilty to child sex abuse charges that stemmed from incidents in the 1980s.

Court records show he also paid fines as part of his release on Monday.

Morris must also register as a sex offender and will be on probation for the remainder of his 10-year suspended sentence.

Robert Morris Sex Abuse Case

The backstory:

In October, the former Southlake mega church pastor admitted guilt on five separate charges.

His victim, Cindy Clemishire, said the abuse started when she was 12 years old and lasted about four and a half years.

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Morris was a traveling preacher at the time and stayed in her home in Oklahoma at the invitation of her parents. When she was 17, Clemishire finally told her parents what was happening.

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Last year, Gateway Church put out a statement that included a quote from Morris admitting to an online publication that in his early 20s, he had an "inappropriate relationship with a young lady."

Morris went on to tell The Christian Post, "It was kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong."

The Gateway Church told the Christian publication that after the allegations were brought to light 35 years ago, Morris stepped away from ministry for two years to receive counseling.

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The church said it was unaware that the person he told them about was only 12 at the time of the abuse.

Morris resigned as the senior pastor of Gateway Church in June of 2024.