Gateway Church executive pastor terminated for 'moral issue'

The executive pastor at Gateway Church in Southlake has been terminated for a "moral issue."

Kemtal Glasgow, the executive pastor at the church's Southlake campus, was fired on Monday after a meeting with Gateway elders.

"We were informed last week of a moral issue which we believe, as Elders, disqualifies him from serving in the role he had at Gateway," said Gateway Church elder Tra Willbanks in a video statement.

The church did not go into detail about the "moral issue."

Willbanks asked for the church to pray for Glasgow's family.

Glasgow's profile on the Gateway Church website has been removed.

The firing comes at during a time of many changes for the church.

Earlier this year, a woman accused Morris of sexually assaulting her when she was a child. Shortly after, Morris resigned from his role.

Gateway hired an outside legal team to investigate the claims and what the church knew about them at the time.

Morris' son, James, resigned in July.

The church is expected to share the findings of the investigation with the public once it is completed.

No criminal charges have been filed against Morris.