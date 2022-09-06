Gas prices fall below $3 a gallon at some North Texas stations
article
Gas prices have fallen below the $3 per gallon mark at some North Texas gas stations.
The average gallon of regular unleaded gas in Dallas still sits at $3.22, but many stations are dropping prices lower.
The cost of a gallon of gas in Dallas has steadily fallen since peaking at $4.84 on June 16, according to AAA.
At this time last year, the average gallon of unleaded gas was $2.88.
Cheapest Gas in North Texas (according to Gas Buddy)
- $2.85 Sam's Club, Westworth Village
- $2.89 Buc-ee's, Ennis
- $2.89 Circle K, Grand Prairie
- $2.90 Love's, Alma
- $2.93 Sam's Club, North Richland Hills
- $2.93 Sam's Club, Burleson
- $2.95 Murphy USA, Saginaw
- $2.95 Murphy USA, Arlington
- $2.95 Walmart, Anna