Gas prices fall below $3 a gallon at some North Texas stations

article

Gas prices have fallen below the $3 per gallon mark at some North Texas gas stations.

The average gallon of regular unleaded gas in Dallas still sits at $3.22, but many stations are dropping prices lower.

The cost of a gallon of gas in Dallas has steadily fallen since peaking at $4.84 on June 16, according to AAA.

At this time last year, the average gallon of unleaded gas was $2.88.

Cheapest Gas in North Texas (according to Gas Buddy)