Expand / Collapse search

Gas prices fall below $3 a gallon at some North Texas stations

By
Published 
Consumer
FOX 4
article

Gas prices have fallen below the $3 per gallon mark at some North Texas gas stations.

The average gallon of regular unleaded gas in Dallas still sits at $3.22, but many stations are dropping prices lower.

The cost of a gallon of gas in Dallas has steadily fallen since peaking at $4.84 on June 16, according to AAA.

At this time last year, the average gallon of unleaded gas was $2.88.

Cheapest Gas in North Texas (according to Gas Buddy)

  1. $2.85 Sam's Club, Westworth Village
  2. $2.89 Buc-ee's, Ennis
  3. $2.89 Circle K, Grand Prairie
  4. $2.90 Love's, Alma
  5. $2.93 Sam's Club, North Richland Hills
  6. $2.93 Sam's Club, Burleson
  7. $2.95 Murphy USA, Saginaw
  8. $2.95 Murphy USA, Arlington
  9. $2.95 Walmart, Anna