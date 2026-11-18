The Brief There is a gas leak at the Science and Technology Building construction site on the UNT campus in Denton. University officials evacuated McConnell Hall because of the gas leak. It is unclear what caused the gas leak or when the evacuated building and closed roads will reopen.



A gas leak at the Science & Technology Building construction site on the University of North Texas campus prompted an evacuation and several road closures Wednesday.

What we know:

University officials evacuated McConnell Hall because of the gas leak. No other evacuations are needed at this time, according to the UNT Eagle Alert.

Several streets around the campus are closed, including:

Sycamore Street between Avenue C and Avenue D

Avenue C between Chestnut Street and Mulberry Street

Mulberry Street between Avenue C and Avenue D

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the gas leak or when the evacuated building and closed roads will reopen.