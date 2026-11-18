Gas leak at UNT construction site prompts evacuation, road closures
DENTON, Texas - A gas leak at the Science & Technology Building construction site on the University of North Texas campus prompted an evacuation and several road closures Wednesday.
What we know:
University officials evacuated McConnell Hall because of the gas leak. No other evacuations are needed at this time, according to the UNT Eagle Alert.
Several streets around the campus are closed, including:
- Sycamore Street between Avenue C and Avenue D
- Avenue C between Chestnut Street and Mulberry Street
- Mulberry Street between Avenue C and Avenue D
What we don't know:
It is unclear what caused the gas leak or when the evacuated building and closed roads will reopen.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the UNT Eagle Alert X.