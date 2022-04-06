Garth Brooks announces concert at AT&T Stadium in July

article

One of the world's top country music stars is coming back to North Texas this summer.

Country music legend Garth Brooks announced a concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington that will happen on Saturday, July 30.

It will be his first time performing in North Texas in seven years, and incredibly, his first time headlining at AT&T Stadium.

Tickets go on sale April 15.

The 60-year-old Brooks has sold an estimated 157 million albums in the U.S., more than any other solo artist.

