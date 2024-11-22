Texas Tavern's Garlic Herb Stuffing Recipe

Ingredients:

1 loaf of day old bread (your choice; French, sourdough, Italian) Cubed

1 cup diced onion

½ cup diced celery

4oz butter

4 sage leaves

8 sprig thyme

¼ cup chopped garlic cloves

1 cup chicken stock

2 large eggs

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Cube your bread of choice into approximately 1 inch cubes and toast off in a low oven at around 250 degrees for 15 – 20 minutes until bread is nice and toasty.

2. Set bread aside to cool

3. In a large sauté pan melt butter and sweat down onions and celery until translucent

4. Add in garlic and toast off till fragrant, then add in fresh herbs (thyme and sage)

5. Deglaze with chicken stock and let contents of pan simmer for 2-3 minutes so the flavors meld together

6. In a bowl, place toasted bread and slowly pour in stock, butter herbs and veggies folding it all together with a spoon or spatula

7. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let cool at room temperature

8. Season Mixture with salt and pepper to taste

9. Once bread mixture is room temp to slightly warm, fold in eggs, parsley and store in fridge

10. Now you can either bake this stuffing by itself in an oven for 30 minutes at 325 or fill your turkey, pork loin etc.