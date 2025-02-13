Teen in custody, another wanted after Garland store armed robbery

article

The Brief A teenager is in custody and another remains at large after an armed robbery at a Garland store on Wednesday evening. Police say two masked juveniles entered the store through the back, threatened an employee with a handgun, and stole money along with other items. Officers arrested one suspect with the help of a K-9 unit, but the second suspect escaped.



One teenager is in custody, and another remains at large after allegedly robbing a store in Garland on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

Garland police responded to a reported robbery at a store in the 500 block of East Interstate 30 just before 5:30 p.m.

Garland Robbery

When officers arrived, they learned that two juveniles had entered the store through the back. Both were wearing black hoodies, dark pants, and ski masks.

A store employee locked herself behind the counter, but the suspects managed to get inside. One of them, armed with a handgun, threatened the employee while demanding money and other items.

Arrest

The suspects then fled the store, and officers later spotted them walking through a nearby apartment complex. When an officer attempted to detain them, both ran and hid.

Garland Police K-9 Units were dispatched and located one of the suspects hiding near an apartment patio. The teenager was arrested and taken into custody.

The second suspect escaped, and the investigation is ongoing as detectives work to identify and locate the other juvenile. The teen is also believed to be a teenager.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the teen in custody due to their age. Information on the second suspect has also not been made public.

No further details have been released at this time.