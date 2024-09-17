Garland Shooting: Man arrested for killing 2 women

article

The Brief Police got a call about a domestic disturbance at an apartment in Garland on Tuesday morning. Officers saw an open front door, and they heard gunshots and a man's voice when they arrived. They rushed in, but they were too late to save two women who had been shot in the apartment. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody.



Two women were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Garland on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the unit at the Arts at Broadway Commons around 8 a.m. The complex is off Interstate 30 near Lake Ray Hubbard.

Officers found the door forced open and heard gunshots when they entered the apartment.

"As they were on scene, they heard gunshots coming from inside the apartment and then they later heard a male’s voice. The male was taken into custody. And when officers made entry they found that there was two adult women who had been shot in the bedroom," said Lt. Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department.

One victim died at the scene. The other died at the hospital.

Police have not yet released the name of the man who was taken into custody.

It’s not yet clear what relationship he had with the two women.

The motive for the shooting is also still unknown.

No officers were injured.