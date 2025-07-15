Garland police seek public's help identifying man found in creek

article

Partial human remains were found in a Garland creek on Sunday, identified as an adult man. The man has a distinct tattoo on his upper left thigh, possibly depicting claws and a wing. Due to recent heavy rainfall, investigators believe the remains may have been carried downstream.



Garland PD is asking for help discovering the identity of a man found dead in a creek on Sunday.

Body found in Garland creek

The latest:

The remains found in a creek in Garland on Sunday have been determined to have been an adult man.

They say the body was found to have a tattoo on the upper left thigh, possibly of claws and a wing or similar features.

On Sunday, July 13, 2025, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Garland Police and Fire personnel responded to a report of what appeared to be a deceased individual in a creek beneath a bridge in the 2600 block of Anita Drive.

The backstory:

Investigators were called to the 2600 block of Anita Drive for a report of what appeared to be a dead person in the creek.

Emergency personnel found partial human remains entangled in debris within the water.

Garland police say due to the condition of the remains and the recent heavy rainfall, investigators believe the remains may have been carried downstream from a location north of where they were found.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.