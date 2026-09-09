Garland police investigating death of man found near Country Club Drive

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The Brief Garland police are investigating the death of an adult male whose body was discovered early Wednesday near Country Club Drive and Castle Drive. Detectives remain at the scene gathering evidence to determine the circumstances leading up to the death. Authorities have not yet identified the victim or determined the cause and manner of death.



Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered early Wednesday morning in Garland.

Death investigation in Garland

What we know:

Officers responded to the area near Country Club Drive and Castle Drive, where they found the adult male deceased, according to the Garland Police Department.

Investigators remain on the scene working to determine the circumstances leading up to the man's death.

Police said the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, and no details regarding the victim's identity have been released.

What's next:

Authorities said additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses.