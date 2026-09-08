Republican Midterm Convention: When will Texas leaders speak each night

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The Brief Republicans will hold its first ever midterm convention in Dallas this week and several key Texas Republicans will be speaking. The convention takes place Wednesday and Thursday and will feature speeches from Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and several candidates for the U.S. House. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance will speak at the event.



Republicans will hold its first ever midterm convention in Dallas this week and the program will feature several key Texas Republicans as the party looks to rally and unify voters ahead of the November elections.

2026 RNC Midterm Convention

The gathering, scheduled for Sept. 9–10 in Dallas, Texas, will feature 109 speakers and programming items across two evening sessions. Vice President JD Vance will deliver a keynote address on the first night, while President Donald Trump will close the event each night with a keynote.

Ken Paxton, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Senator Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson are all slated to speak over the two-day convention. Each night is expected to feature at least 50 speakers.

More than 100 Republican House members and candidates are expected to be in Dallas for the event.

Texas Republicans scheduled to speak at the GOP Midterm Convention

Timeline:

The convention will span across two days with speakers and presentations running from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night and several Texas lawmakers, leaders and candidates will take the stage.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 -

Rep. Monica De La Cruz - Monica De La Cruz represents Texas' 15th Congressional District. She will speak during the convention's first panel about tax cuts introduced by the administration and future plans of expand tax relief.

Carlos De La Cruz - Carlos De La Cruz is the Republican candidate in Texas' 35th Congressional District. He will join Monica De La Cruz for a presentation about tax breaks.

Scott Turner - The North Texas native and current housing and urban development secretary will also speak during the convention first panel. Turner will speak about fraud, abuse and waste in the HUD department.

Rep. Brandon Gill - Gill, who represents Texas' 26th Congressional District, will appear during the 5 p.m. hour to speak about Republican values and how the "represent the mainstream, practical values of everyday Americans."

Ken Paxton - Texas Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Paxton also speaks during the 5 p.m. hour. Paxton's speech will highlight a "winning strategy" to put more money in American pockets.

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Thursday, Sept. 10 -

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick - Patrick will speak during the 3 p.m. hour on the convention's second day. He's expected to tout Texas as a business-friendly state that drives econimc growth and investment.

Eric Flores - Flores is running in Texas' 34th Congressional District. Flores along with another border district candidate, Tano Tijerina, will talk about border security. The talk is scheduled for the 4 p.m. hour.

Tano Tijerina - Tijerina, running in Texas' 28th Congressional District, will join Flores in talking about border security. The talk is scheduled for the 4 p.m. hour.

Sen. Ted Cruz - Cruz will appear at the convention to speak about the "extreme liberal Democrats' agenda" in the 4 p.m. hour on Thursday.

Gov. Greg Abbott - The Texas governor will address the convention during the 5 p.m. hour about Republican success.

Mayor Eric Johnson - Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will speak during the 7 p.m. hour on night two. The mayor will speak about leaving the Democratic Party.

Other speakers during the midterm convention

The midterm convention will also feature speeches from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Several U.S. House and Senate candidates in hotly contested elections will also appear at the two-night event.

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In a statement, RNC Chairman Joe Gruters framed the gathering as a high-stakes showcase of the administration’s legislative record and a sharp point of contrast with Democratic policies.

What they're saying:

"Over two action-packed days, we will take Americans through the defining issues of our Party’s agenda and what is at stake in November," Gruters said. "Each hour will have its own theme, its own message, and its own voices, building toward President Donald Trump’s vision for the next chapter of American greatness."