Garland Police investigate deadly shooting: 16-year-old charged with murder

Garland Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in an apartment complex parking lot near West Buckingham Rd. and South Jupiter Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

When first responders arrived, they found a 21-year-old male shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers began investigating, with assistance from a police K9. The K9 tracked officers to a suspect who ran from the scene. The 16-year-old is a student of Sachse High School. The suspect was arrested for murder.

The teen is being held in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center.

The identity of the victim will not be released until next of kin is notified.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, they are urged to call Garland Police at 972-485-4840.