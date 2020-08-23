Garland officers rescue woman from burning car after early morning crash

article

Garland police officers were able to rescue a woman from a burning car early Sunday morning.

This happened just before 2 a.m., after officers were called to a crash in the 300 block of E I-30, near Bobtown Road.

A witness told investigators that the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control on the interstate and crashed into a concrete barrier and light pole.

The Camry then went back into the roadway, before being struck by a Hyundai Sonata.

This caused the Camry to spin out and catch on fire.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the female driver of the Camry was unconscious, and they were able to pull her from the burning car.

She was taken to a local hospital, along with a passenger in the Sonata, and both are in stable condition.

Police had to shut down the eastbound lanes of I-30 for several hours because of the crash.