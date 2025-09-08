Garland jugging captured on video, 2 suspects arrested

The Brief Two suspects have been arrested and charged in a "jugging" theft that occurred in Garland, Texas. The crime, where thieves follow a victim from a bank to steal cash, was captured on video at a gas station. Police encouraged people to be more aware of their surroundings after withdrawing money from a bank.



Two people were arrested for a jugging crime in Garland that was captured on video.

Garland Jugging

What we know:

Garland police said the crime happened on July 16 at a gas station on Miller Road.

The victim stopped to fill up with gas after withdrawing money from a nearby bank.

Security video shows the suspects pulling up next to him in a black Chevrolet Equinox. One suspect wearing a red hoodie gets out, opens the victim’s passenger-side door, and then takes an envelope full of cash.

The two suspects, who police believe followed the victim to the gas station, were gone in less than a minute.

Jugging Suspects Arrested

What we know:

Detectives tracked the suspects’ rented SUV to a hotel in Round Rock, Texas.

Officers from the Round Rock Police Department arrested 25-year-old Keshawne Shamar Jones and 26-year-old Kedarrion Meeks for the crime.

Both are charged with theft of between $2,500 and $30,000.

What we don't know:

Police didn’t indicate whether they recovered any of the victim’s money.

What is jugging?

Big picture view:

A "jugging" robbery is a type of theft where thieves follow a victim as they service or withdraw cash from ATMs or banks and then rob them.

House Bill 1902, newly signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, recognizes the act as a state-jail felony, with the possibility of being enhanced to a third or even first-degree felony if other penal code standards are met.

Jugging has now been added to Texas’ robbery offenses, and carries penalties of 180 days in jail and up to $10,000 in fines for a state-jail felony, to life in prison for a first-degree felony.

What you can do:

Garland police said awareness is the key to preventing juggings.

They shared the following tips.

• Be alert after leaving a bank or store with cash in hand.

• Stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings.

• Always lock your doors, even when you are just steps away.

• If you need to withdraw money from a bank, make it your last stop when possible.