15-year-old injured in Garland home explosion dies from injuries, 4 others still in ICU

A 15-year-old boy has died from his injuries from a Garland house explosion that also killed his mother and sent four others to the hospital on Sunday.

Family members said Angel Reyes died Wednesday morning. He had been in the ICU, along with four other members of his family, who remain in critical condition.

Reyes’ mother, 54-year-old Paula Reyes, died the night of the explosion.

The others in the hospital are 26-year-old Lupita, 28-year-old Angelica, 5-year-old Anthony, and 2-year-old Joshua.

The house fire on East Ridgewood Drive happened just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Neighbors described a loud boom and saw the home shake.

The cause of the apparent explosion remains under investigation.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were assisting in the investigation.

Atmos also sent technicians to the scene. It said, "our investigation has confirmed our system is operating normally, and there was no natural gas detected outside the home."

Investigators said they would be back on scene Wednesday morning to continue figuring out how this happened.

