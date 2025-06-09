Garland grandmother wins $1M at Choctaw one week after retiring

article

The Brief A Garland grandmother, Fuong H., won $1 million at Choctaw Casino in Durant early Sunday morning. She retired from her 33-year job last week. Fuong plans to use her winnings to support her three children and six grandchildren, as well as for investments.



A Garland grandmother who had just retired won a million dollars at Choctaw Casino in Durant over the weekend.

Garland woman wins $1 million

The backstory:

Early Sunday morning, Fuong H. from Garland was announced as the winner of Choctaw's "3 Months. 3 Millionaires." drawing.

Just last week, Fuong retired from the jewelry company she'd been working at for 33 years.

She said she plans to spend the money on her three children and six grandchildren and investing.

Fuong said she visits Choctaw at least once a week.

In addition to the million dollars, Choctaw will also donate $10,000 to a nonprofit in the Garland area. It is Choctaw's third year of its "3 Months. 3 Millionaires" promotion.

What they're saying:

"I’m still excited. I never thought I would win tonight," Fuong said. "My name was called; I stood up from my table and said, ‘That’s my name!’"

What's next:

Choctaw is holding its next $1 million prize drawing on July 5 at 1 a.m.