Garland crash kills 18-year-old, 5 others hospitalized

The Brief An 18-year-old is dead after a crash in Garland Friday. 5 other people between the ages of 16 and 22 were taken to the hospital. Police are working to determine the cause of the crash



Garland police are investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old on Friday night.

Garland Avenue deadly crash

What we know:

Police were called to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Garland Avenu and Stratford Drive just before 10:30 p.m.

Investigators say one vehicle was turning from Stratford Drive onto Garland Avenue when it was hit by a vehicle traveling south.

When officers arrived, they found one person had been ejected from a vehicle in the crash. That person was pronounced dead.

The five other occupants in the vehicles, all of whom were between 16 and 22 years old, were taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Detectives are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Evidence of alcohol was found, but investigators are still working to find out if impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.