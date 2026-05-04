Attempted carjacking of family ends in deadly shooting at Garland convenience store

The Brief A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Garland after police say he led a trail of violence beginning with a multi-car crash near State Highway 66. After the collision, the suspect allegedly attempted several carjackings before targeting a white sedan occupied by a driver, two women and multiple children. The driver of the sedan engaged in a physical struggle with the suspect before drawing a handgun and firing the fatal shot.



A man was shot and killed by a driver in Garland Sunday afternoon after attempting to carjack multiple vehicles, including one with children inside, according to police.

What we know:

Garland police responded to a crash around 3:30 p.m. near State Highway 66 and Dairy Road. Investigators determined a driver had struck two other vehicles before stopping at a nearby gas station.

Police said the man then tried to take several vehicles in the gas station parking lot by force, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

The suspect then crossed Dairy Road to a convenience store parking lot, where he encountered a family in a white sedan. When the suspect attempted to take the car by force, a fight broke out between him and the driver. Two women and several children were inside the sedan during the struggle.

During the fight, the driver produced a handgun and shot the suspect.

The suspect, described by police as a Hispanic man, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased man has not been released pending notification of next of kin.