Garland investigating ‘cloudy’ water in creek near Tinsley Park

article

Crews are investigating to find out what caused water in a creek near Tinsley Park in Garland to become "cloudy."

The water was reported to the city by concerned residents, and Health and Water Utilities staff tested the water and found nothing hazardous.

The city contacted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to analyze the water further and find out the source of cloudy water.

According to a release from the city of Garland, there are not believed to be any breaks in the city’s water and wastewater lines.

Crews are working to remove the cloudy water by pumping it out of the creek. Fresh water will then be put into the creek upstream.

Residents are asked to stay out of the creek while work is done.