17-year-old arrested in Garland Central Park shooting that left 2 teens wounded

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The Brief A 17-year-old suspect, Edwin Vega, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault following a shooting involving four teenagers at a Garland park on Wednesday. Two teenagers were wounded during the incident, which police believe stemmed from an illegal transaction; one victim remains in critical condition. Police describe the shooting as an isolated event with no ongoing threat to the public, though they continue to coordinate with Garland ISD as the investigation develops.



Garland police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting at a city park that left two teenagers wounded Wednesday afternoon.

Illegal transaction leads to gunfire

What we know:

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to a report of a person shot at a park near the 1300 block of West Avenue F. When they arrived, they found two individuals believed to be involved in a disturbance, one of whom had been shot. That person was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition, police said.

While officers were still at the park, a separate 911 call reported another shooting victim near Garland Avenue and Lourock Drive. Responding officers located a second victim, who was also transported to a hospital.

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Preliminary information indicates four individuals, all teenagers between 15 and 17 years old, had gathered at the park when gunfire broke out, striking two of them.

Police said one of the individuals involved, 17-year-old Edwin Vega, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Garland Detention Center.

Edwin Vega

Garland police investigation

What's next:

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Garland police are also coordinating with the Garland Independent School District as the investigation continues.