Suspect in fatal Garland carjacking attempt identified as Mexican national

The Brief The suspect who was killed during a carjacking attempt in Garland on Sunday has been identified as 30-year-old Jose Ramirez, a Mexican national. Ramirez attempted to steal a car with a family of eight still inside of it before being shot and killed by the family's father, who acted in self-defense. Witnesses and officials described Ramirez's behavior before the fatal carjacking as erratic, and he had previously tried to steal other vehicles.



The suspect who was fatally shot during a carjacking attempt in Garland last Sunday was a Mexican national who wasn't a Garland resident, FOX 4 has learned.

What's New:

Garland Police identified 30-year-old Jose Ramirez as the suspect in the May 3 carjacking attempt on Dairy Road in Garland.

Ramirez was a Mexican national and not a U.S. citizen. Garland Police said it doesn't appear he was a Garland resident.

Father defends family during struggle

The backstory:

Police say Ramirez tried to steal several vehicles by force before trying one near Highway 66 and Dairy Road.

Surveillance video shows Ramirez attacking and trying to carjack a family of eight in Garland on Sunday afternoon, before the father shoots and kills him.

A majority of the family members were inside the car when Ramirez tried to steal it. Ramirez was shot and killed by the father during a struggle captured on video.

Garland Police Department says Ramirez initially crashed into two other vehicles. Tatiana Starks, who manages Garland Smoke and Vape in a shopping center near the incident, said she saw Ramirez breaking into several vehicles at a nearby gas station.

"You could definitely tell that he was not in his right state of mind," said Starks. "I’m just glad that the man was able to protect himself and his family."

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Police do not expect to file charges against the father, who has cooperated with investigators.

"It seemed to be self-defense," said Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau. "It kind of all happened really fast."

"It’s just a blessing that the kids and the family walked away with no injuries," Starks said.