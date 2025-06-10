15-foot python captured outside Garland home

article

Animal control officers captured a 15-foot python that reportedly terrorized people in a Garland neighborhood.

What we know:

Garland officials said a resident near the intersection of Apache Drive and Broadway Boulevards called animal control on Friday night after noticing a large snake was circling their front yard.

At one point, the 15-foot reticulated python reportedly trapped a man on top of his truck.

The animal control officers safely captured and removed the snake.

What they're saying:

"Despite multiple strike attempts from the snake and a tense crowd gathering, our officers stayed calm, professional, and focused on protecting the community and the animal. After patiently waiting and working carefully, the python was safely captured," the Garland Animal Shelter & Adoption Center posted on Facebook.

What's next:

Officials said they've since discovered that the python was someone's pet.

The owner was notified and is expected to reclaim it on Wednesday.

It will be taken out of the Garland city limits, officials said.