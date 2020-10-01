Galleria Dallas promotes breast cancer awareness month

article

It's October 1, which means it’s the beginning of breast cancer awareness month.

Galleria Dallas will use its entire space to create awareness and raise funds for non-profits.

A massive pink ribbon has been installed near the center court and portraits of breast cancer survivors and their stories are also gracing the Galleria walls.

“It is important to read the stories and to see those real raw photos and to see the stories. We have a long way to go and that’s why donations and donating to Susan G. Komen Dallas County is incredibly important,” said Robin Hansen, Development Director.

The Galleria partnered with Susan G. Komen to encourage breast cancer screenings and plans to host various events throughout the month.