Galleria Dallas hosts 3-day blood drive with Carter Bloodcare

The recently reopened Galleria Dallas invites North Texans to "Brave the Moment" by participating in a three-day blood drive.

The need for blood is so great right now.

It was kind of a double whammy for Carter Bloodcare, as the need is always greater in the summer, and then the COVID-19 pandemic canceled a lot of blood drives.

The blood drive will have social distancing practices in place, and will be held Friday, May 22, to Sunday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will be inside the Galleria, between Nordstrom and Grand Lux Café.

Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted.

Those donating are required to wear masks, and staff will also wear masks. Social distancing practices will also be in place.

Advertisement

Click here for more information on the blood drive and to make an appointment.