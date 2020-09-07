FWSO moves concerts to Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is moving its performances to a different venue.

The symphony was notified that Bass Performance Hall will remain closed through December of this year.

“We were extremely surprised to receive this disappointing news just two weeks before the opening of our Symphonic Series, especially after working with Bass Hall management all summer on detailed plans for a safe reopening,” said Keith Cerny, the president and CEO of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

Now the FWSO is planning on having performances at the Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium with a few concert date changes.

“Throughout this global crisis, the FWSO’s Board and leadership have remained passionate about the need to perform safely, while still bringing the gift of live music to the community,” said Mercedes T. Bass, FWSO’s chairman of the board. “We are proud to have received national recognition for our innovative approach to reopening during the pandemic while taking comprehensive measures to protect the health of our patrons, musicians and staff.”

Advertisement

Some of those safety measures include COVID-19 testing for all musicians and crew members before concerts, social distancing on stage, acrylic screens to control airflow, bell covers on woodwind and brass instruments, mask requirements and touchless tickets.

Despite the unexpected change, Cerny said the FWSO hopes to resume performances at Bass Performance Hall in early 2021.

More: www.fwsymphony.org