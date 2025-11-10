FWPD officer surrenders on evading arrest warrant; investigation launched

article

The Brief A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restricted duty after turning himself in to face a charge of evading arrest or detention. Officer N. Johnson, a member of the patrol bureau, surrendered to the Keller Police Department on Thursday following an active arrest warrant. The department has launched an administrative investigation, and Johnson's duty status is restricted pending the outcome of both the criminal and internal reviews.



A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restricted duty after turning himself in to face a charge of evading arrest or detention, authorities said Thursday.

Officer Surrenders to Keller PD

What we know:

Officer N. Johnson, who has been with the Fort Worth Police Department since 2021, surrendered to the Keller Police Department around 1 p.m. Thursday in response to an arrest warrant, according to a statement from Fort Worth police.

Following his arrest, the department launched an administrative investigation, and Johnson was placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of both the criminal and internal reviews.

Johnson was assigned to the department’s patrol bureau at the time of his arrest and was placed on restricted duty for the duration of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.

Department Investigating

What they're saying:

"A thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and circumstances of these allegations will be conducted," the department said in its statement.

Criminal Inquiry Handled by Keller PD

What's next:

Officials said inquiries related to the criminal investigation should be directed to the Keller Police Department.