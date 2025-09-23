FWISD board approves Bible-based curriculum while planning major changes for 7 schools

The Brief Fort Worth ISD is transitioning seven struggling schools into a "resource campus" model under a Texas Education Agency initiative to receive additional support. The change will require principals and teachers at the affected schools to re-apply for their positions, though they will not lose their jobs. The board also approved a new curriculum that incorporates Christian biblical teachings, despite opposition from some parents and community members.



The Fort Worth ISD school board received an in-depth look at how seven schools will transition to become a resource campus under the Texas Education Agency's initiative.

The board also voted on a curriculum some parents didn’t like because of its emphasis on Christian biblical teachings.

Local perspective:

Students just went back to school and Fort Worth ISD has already been discussing big changes for the next school year.

The district identified seven failing schools that will take part in the Texas Education Agency's resource campus initiative for the 2026-27 school year.

The schools will receive additional academic, staffing, and behavioral support. The few people who addressed the initiative in public comment supported the change.

The six campuses identified for the Resource Campus Model are:

Clifford Davis Elementary School

Morningside Middle School

Wedgwood Middle School

West Handley Elementary School

Western Hills Elementary School/Western Hills Primary

William James Middle School

The resource campus model requires principals and teachers to re-apply for their positions.

What they're saying:

"There is simply no time to wait. These schools, these children, need help now. Everyone deserves an awesome third grade. Thank you for taking bold action on behalf of these students," said FWISD parent, Caroline James.

Superintendent Karen Molinar presented the new model to the school board on Tuesday night. She emphasized that teachers would not lose their jobs, but they could be moved to other schools.

Teachers who apply at these schools will receive a teacher incentive allotment and possibly receive compensation on top of that.

"When we say reapply... and what we're forcing on teachers, this is part of the criteria, but it's also a teacher's choice if they want to do it," said Molinar.

"I have to do it now, to recruit for seven campuses... It will take me the entire school year to find the best."

Bluebonnet curriculum

Dig deeper:

The superintendent also recommended the board approve a curriculum developed by the TEA, which incorporates Christian themes and stories in lesson plans.

It’s called the Bluebonnet curriculum, and she wants it to be available for all schools.

Before the board took it up as a vote, people urged the board to reject it as they believe it violates students' rights.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The other side:

"If you feel you must adopt it to avoid takeover, we've already lost local control," said Rev. Mary Spradlin.

"My primary concern is that this curriculum violates the First Amendment establishment clause by including so many Christian texts, specifically biblical narratives, it blurs the critical line of teaching about religion and a state-sponsored religion," said Natalie Norton.

What's next:

The board ultimately voted 6-3 in favor of the Bluebonnet curriculum.

Fort Worth ISD must apply for each campus to become a resource campus, and the TEA needs to give final approval for the schools.

The superintendent shared that recruiting for teachers and principals within the district, and outside it, will start in October to ensure the instructional staff meets the criteria to apply for the initiative.