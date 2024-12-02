Funeral service for fallen Greenville police officer on Tuesday

article

The Brief A funeral for fallen Greenville Police Officer is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall. Officer Dawson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 25, 2024. This marks the first Line of Duty death for the Greenville Police Department in more than 100 years.



The funeral for Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall.

The doors will open at 9 a.m. for the public to pay their respects.

Last week, the community honored Officer Dawson. There was a police procession as his body was moved from the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office to a funeral home in Rockwall.

Officer Dawson was shot on the evening of Monday, Nov. 25, while chasing a suspect on foot after a traffic stop. Despite being critically injured, police say Officer Dawson was able to shoot the suspect.

Both Officer Dawson and the suspect were taken to Hunt County Regional Hospital. Officer Dawson was later airlifted to Medical City Plano, where he died the next morning.

Christian Sparger, 25 (Source: Hunt County Jail)

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Christian Sparger, was wanted for several felony warrants. He allegedly ambushed Officer Dawson in a wooded area behind homes, shooting him multiple times.

Despite being fatally wounded, Officer Dawson returned fire and critically injured Sparger.

Sparger is being held in the Hunt County Jail on charges of capital murder of a peace officer. He is being held on a $5 million bond.

The shooting death of Officer Cooper Dawson is the first line-of-duty death for Greenville PD in more than 100 years. Investigators say he was shot and killed during a chase and "ambush attack."

He’s being remembered as a husband, father of three young kids, a military veteran, and a hero.

Officer Dawson’s wife works for Royse City ISD. Members of both the law enforcement and education communities wrapped their arms around her during a vigil last week.

Dawson’s family said they’ve been overwhelmed by the support from residents in Greenville and Royse City.

Officer Dawson was a highly respected member of the Greenville Police Department and had previously served with the Garland Police Department.