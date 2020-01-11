Funeral held for White Settlement church shooting victim

article

A North Texas community said their final goodbyes to one of the men who died in the shooting at a White Settlement church.

A funeral was held Saturday for 64-year-old Tony Wallace at the Alta Mesa Church of Christ in Fort Worth.

Wallace was a deacon at West Freeway Church of Christ, and a registered nurse.

He was serving communion when a gunman shot and killed him nearly two weeks ago.

An armed church security team member shot and killed the shooter just seconds after he opened fire.

Wallace leaves behind his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.

RELATED: White Settlement church shooting victim remembered at funeral

Advertisement

The other victim, 67-year-old Richard White, was remembered during a funeral last week.