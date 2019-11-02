Funeral held for victim killed in shooting at Greenville homecoming party

article

On Saturday, family and friends remembered the short life of one of the two men killed when a gunman opened fire at a non-school sanctioned Texas A&M Commerce homecoming event held in Greenville last weekend.

A motive for the shooting that left Kevin Berry and Byron Craven Jr. dead is still unknown.

Craven was killed while celebrating his birthday.

His funeral was held Saturday at Concord Church in Dallas, as friends and family remembered his life.

“My mom has been crying, my great grandma...I mean, they are getting better,” Craven’s cousin, Zamia Smith, said.

Craven's family remembered the man who grew up in Arlington, and who worked at GM, and most recently, Allied Universal Security.

Wednesday, the man accused of murdering Craven appeared before a judge.

Advertisement

Investigators say Brandon Gonzalez killed Craven and Berry, and injured a dozen others.

So far, deputies have not said why the shooting happened.

Smith said she wasn’t that close with Craven, but said the message at his memorial service was to let this tragedy bring his family closer together.

“A tragedy like this shouldn’t have our family come together, we should come together and know each other more,” she said.