Funeral held for North Texas Congressman Ron Wright

article

Congressman Ron Wright was laid to rest Saturday in Fort Worth.

Inside the Will Rogers Memorial Center, family and friends gathered to honor the life of the late Republican congressman.

He died earlier this month, at the age of 67.

Two weeks before his death, he and his wife, Susan, contracted COVID-19.

RELATED: North Texas Congressman Ron Wright dies after contracting COVID-19

Wright served the city of Arlington as a city councilmember, mayor pro tem, and county tax assessor-collector.

Advertisement

He also served as a member of Congress representing the 6th District.

At his service, he was remembered for his hard work and his relationship with God.

"Through prayer and service, Ron came to recognize that his governmental work in Arlington, in Tarrant County, and the United States Congress was not simply a noble career in itself, but also a calling from God heard, in part through his constituents, and also in the desire for a better world that God places in his heart," one speaker said.

In lieu of flowers, people are asked to send donations to the following charities: Mission Metroplex/Mission Arlington, Metroplex Women’s Center, Traffick911, and The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.