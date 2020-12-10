Funeral held for Forney High School coach who died from COVID-19 complications

article

A beloved football coach and teacher who died from COVID-19 complications was remembered during a funeral Thursday.

The service for Jeremy Morgan was held at Waxahachie Bible Church.

Morgan was the offensive coordinator and taught psychology at Forney High School.

The 44-year-old developed pneumonia after being infected with COVID-19.

He died in the hospital last weekend.

Mourners say Morgan’s death shows that COVID-19 does not discriminate.

“It not only brings it home to our town here, but I think it brings it home to everybody who thought, that’s something happening out there, no it's happening here,” Morgan’s friend, Mike Fay, said. “It's sad and painful, but I think we're all so much better to have known him."

Morgan leaves behind a wife and three children.