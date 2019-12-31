Funeral held for 12-year-old boy hit by van in Carrollton

article

Family and friends said goodbye Tuesday to the 12-year-old boy who was hit and killed while walking on the sidewalk in Carrollton.

They gathered for a funeral mass at the Mary Immaculate Church to remember Victor Garcia.

He was walking home from the grocery store with his mother and 7-year-old nephew when police said a driver swerved to avoid another car and jumped the curb.

Garcia reportedly pushed his mom away before being hit by the van.

No criminal charges have been filed against the driver.

