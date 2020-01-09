Fugitive serial killer who fled to Mexico now back in Dallas

article

A murder suspect who fled to Mexico 17 years ago is finally back in Dallas to face charges.

The Dallas Police Department said 42-year-old Jose Sifuentes was wanted for three capital murder offenses that happened in 1998 and 2003.

Each of those murders was “sexually motivated and the victims died as a result of homicidal violence,” police said.

Sifuentes was arrested in 2003 for one murder, which was the only known case at the time. But after he posted bond, he left the country.

Afterward, DNA evidence linked him to the 2003 murder, as well as two others in 1998.

Sifuentes was located in San Vicente de Gonzalez, Nuevo Leon, Mexico in April. He was detained in Mexico City during the extradition process and then on Wednesday, two FBI agents escorted him back to Dallas.

Advertisement

He’s now charged with federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in addition to the capital murder charges.