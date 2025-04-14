Fugitive from Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List arrested in Tarrant County

article

A man who was on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant list was arrested in Tarrant County last week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Haltom City Arrest

What we know:

Carlos Venegas Ortiz, 46, of Mexico, has been wanted in Tarrant County since Oct. 2024 for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

He was taken into custody at an apartment complex in Haltom City.

He is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Carlos Venegas Ortiz, 46 (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

What we don't know:

Texas DPS officials did not mention what would happen next concerning his immigration status.

The backstory:

According to DPS, Ortiz entered the United States in April 2005. Since 2008, he has been arrested in Tarrant County for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and driving while intoxicated.

Ortiz's arrest was the result of tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers, so a reward will be paid.

By the numbers:

So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 21 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including six sex offenders and seven criminal illegal immigrants – with $25,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.