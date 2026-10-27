Fuel prices over $1 higher than last year with Election Day a week away

The Brief Prices of gasoline and diesel fuel remain higher than last year in Texas with Election Day one week away. While higher than last year, prices for both have come down a bit since last month. Voters say the economy is one of the top issues for them as they head to the polls.



With Election Day a week away, prices of both gasoline and diesel fuel remain higher than this time last year.

By the numbers:

According to AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline Tuesday in the state is $3.71. That is 6 cents lower than last week and 21 cents lower than last month. However, that price is $1.11 per gallon higher than last year.

For diesel prices, the margins from last year are even higher. AAA Texas reported the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel Tuesday is $5.75. That is 2 cents lower than last week and 13 cents lower than last month. Since last year, however, the price is $2.34 higher.

A person pulls the gas pump out of their vehicle at a Shell gas station on August 03, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The lowest gas prices are concentrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and along the interstates 35 and 45 corridors. The highest gas prices are clustered in the Panhandle and West Texas

Big picture view:

Texas prices are much lower than the national average of $4.26 a gallon for gasoline and $6.35 per gallon for diesel.

Economy still top issue for voters

Dig deeper:

Elevated fuel prices are just one part of the economic questions being mulled by Texas voters as Election Day approaches.

What they're saying:

A recent poll by Emerson College found that most Texas voters are thinking about the economy when they cast their ballots.

The results of the poll conducted between Oct. 17 and 19 found that 39% of Texas voters rank the economy as the top issue. That number was up 3 points from September, according to the poll.

The poll found that the economy issue was followed by immigration (16%), threats to democracy (13%), education (12%) and healthcare (9%).

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When can I vote?

What's next:

Early voting in Texas ends Friday. Election Day is Nov. 3, and polls open in Texas at 7 a.m.

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