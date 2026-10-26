Dez Bryant cited for assault after Southlake parking lot confrontation

The Brief Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was cited for misdemeanor assault following an argument in a Southlake parking lot. Police responded to reports of a fight with a possible weapon, but no firearms were found. Bryant allegedly knocked a phone from another driver's hand. Bryant has called for an investigation into how police handled the incident.



Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was cited on a misdemeanor assault charge after a confrontation in Southlake over the weekend.

What we know:

The incident happened in a retail parking lot off FM 1709 on Sunday afternoon.

Southlake police said they got a call about a fight involving multiple individuals and that one of them possibly had a weapon. Bryant was among those involved.

Officers did not find any firearms but ended up citing Bryant for assault by contact, which is a Class C misdemeanor.

What they're saying:

Bryant shared cellphone video of the incident with FOX News OutKick. It shows him and several other people detained on the ground.

He said he was cut off by another driver and there was an argument after they all parked. Bryant claimed the other driver insinuated he was going to shoot him, then started recording.

Bryant allegedly knocked the phone out of the other driver’s hand, so the other driver called 911.

"I was so confident in myself that I didn’t do anything," Bryant told Outkick. "You know, I was really more so concerned about my children, you know, looking at their dad being on the ground with a gun pointed at me. That made me more bothered than anything. My kids were around who actually know who I am. You know, seeing me in this position, I didn’t like that. My reputation means everything to me."

He’s calling for an investigation into the police response.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear if any other people in the video were cited or charged.