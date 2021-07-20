Frontier Airlines adds seven new non-stop routes at DFW Airport
DALLAS - Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the addition of seven new non-stop routes from DFW Airport.
The move is a direct challenge to North Texas-based American Airlines on some destinations. American is by far the biggest airline at DFW.
Frontier will now offer direct flights to: Buffalo; Durango, Colorado; Hartford, Connecticut; Phoenix; San Diego; San Francisco and Tampa.
The California flights will begin in September, with the other destinations gradually rolling out in the next few months after.
As a part of the announcement, some tickets will be offered for $29.
With the added flights, Frontier now offers 20 non-stop DFW destinations.