Frontier Airlines adds seven new non-stop routes at DFW Airport

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the addition of seven new non-stop routes from DFW Airport.

The move is a direct challenge to North Texas-based American Airlines on some destinations. American is by far the biggest airline at DFW.

Frontier will now offer direct flights to: Buffalo; Durango, Colorado; Hartford, Connecticut; Phoenix; San Diego; San Francisco and Tampa.

The California flights will begin in September, with the other destinations gradually rolling out in the next few months after.

As a part of the announcement, some tickets will be offered for $29.

With the added flights, Frontier now offers 20 non-stop DFW destinations.