Family-friendly ropes course attraction opens in The Colony

article

The Brief Fritz's Adventure in The Colony opens on Wednesday. The family-friendly attraction features an indoor and outdoor ropes course, ziplines, tunnels, climbing structures, and more. It's the second location in the country. The first opened several years ago in Branson, Mo.



A new family entertainment venue with a ropes course, zipline, and climbing wall opens on Wednesday in The Colony.

Fritz’s Adventure in The Colony

What we know:

Fritz’s Adventure is both an indoor and outdoor attraction.

The more than 100,000-square-foot facility on Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive features a multi-level ropes course with ziplines and a climbing wall.

It also has a lazer maze, treehouses, slides, caves, and tunnels suitable for people of all ages.

The first Fritz’s Adventure location opened in 2016 in Branson, Missouri. The location at Grandscape in The Colony is the second in the country.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to open our doors at Grandscape and become a part of one of the nation’s top entertainment hubs," said Matt Engram, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Fritz’s Adventure. "Our mission is to create WOW moments by providing a space where families and friends can come together to challenge themselves and make lasting memories."

Dig deeper:

For more information about hours and pricing, visit www.fritzsadventure.com.