Frisco Walmart Shooting 2023: Shooter sentenced to life without parole

article

The Brief Jhirrell Harris, 44, of Louisiana, was convicted of capital murder for a fatal 2023 robbery outside a Walmart in Frisco, Texas. Harris received the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of 62-year-old customer Dung Doan. The victim, a recent immigrant, was killed, and a 22-year-old Walmart employee and Army veteran was wounded during the Nov. 15, 2023, incident.



A Louisiana man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a Collin County jury convicted him of capital murder for a fatal 2023 robbery outside a Frisco Walmart.

2023 Frisco Walmart Shooting

What we know:

Jhirrell Harris, 44, of Monroe, Louisiana, was found guilty of Capital Murder after a three-day trial. Because prosecutors did not seek the death penalty, Judge Benjamin Smith imposed the mandatory sentence of life without parole, as required under Texas law.

The backstory:

The crime occurred on the night of Nov. 15, 2023, at the Walmart located at 8555 Preston Road. Frisco Police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. and found two men shot outside the store: customer Dung Doan, 62, and Walmart employee and Army veteran Zachary Lowe, 22, who was on his break.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 62-year-old Dung Doan

Doan, who had recently immigrated to the U.S. with his family to build a new life, died from his wounds. Lowe survived the shooting.

Frisco Police Detectives learned Harris and an accomplice acted together in the robbery-turned-murder. The accomplice, Stephanie Gayden, was also indicted by a Collin County grand jury.

Investigators used interviews, forensic testing, cellular mapping, and an anonymous tip to tie Harris and Gayden to the crime.

Related article

Evidence showed Gayden brought Harris from Louisiana to Collin County one week before the murder. Cellular records placed Gayden's phone near the Walmart at the time of the shootings. Harris and Gayden fled back to Monroe, Louisiana, the following day. Records later showed Harris fired the murder weapon 24 days after the killing.

What they're saying:

"Harris was a menace whose cold-blooded violence stole the life of an innocent man and left a young Army veteran wounded outside a neighborhood Walmart," Willis said after the sentencing. "Collin County and beyond are safer tonight with him locked up for good."

Related article

What's next:

Gayden is expected to have a status hearing on Oct. 3, 2025. She is also charged with capital murder. She was approved to post a bond in January 2025, but is required to wear an electronic leg monitor. It is unclear when she was released from the jail. In April 2025, she was granted relief from paying the electronic leg monitoring (ELM) costs while on bond.

Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Dewey Mitchell and Christina Skipper prosecuted the case.